Civilian Performance Management Outcomes Report

We are seeking external users’ views on the cessation of this report.

Since financial awards given to Civilian Personnel are no longer directly linked to the Performance Appraisal Review, the interest in the product has dropped significantly.

There is little external interest in this publication and it is a better use of resources to produce an internal report that meets internal policy needs. This is in line with the position adopted by other government departments, the majority of which no longer publish performance management outcome data.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please send:

By email to: DefStrat-stat-CivEnquiries@mod.gov.uk.

When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either e mail address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If there are any issues experienced when using the above email address please forward any comments to: Analysis-Publications@mod.gov.uk.