Cessation of UK service personnel amputation statistics

The amputation statistics were originally developed to report on the effect of operations in Afghanistan (Op HERRICK) and Iraq (Op TELIC), with regards to amputations sustained by service personnel. Operation TELIC (Iraq) ended in May 2011, operations in Afghanistan ended in August 2021 and the numbers of amputations sustained over the past five years has decreased. We are therefore proposing the cessation of this report.

If you have any comments on the proposed cessation of this report, please email them to Analysis-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk with ‘UK service personnel amputation statistics consultation’ in the subject line.

When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either email address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If you have trouble contacting the email address above, please forward any comments to Analysis-Publications@mod.gov.uk.