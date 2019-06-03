Open consultation

Call for evidence: the operation of Insurance Premium Tax

Published 3 June 2019
From:
HM Revenue & Customs

Summary

We welcome views about the operation of Insurance Premium Tax and changes that may help to ensure that it continues to operate fairly and efficiently.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This call for evidence discusses the operation of Insurance Premium Tax and explains what information you can share to help HMRC with its review of the tax.

The call for evidence publication explains how you can provide responses.

Documents

Call for evidence: the operation of Insurance Premium Tax

PDF, 467KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email different.format@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Email to:

operationofIPT@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

Write to:

Russell Langford-Smith
HM Revenue and Customs
Deductions and Financial Services Team
100 Parliament Street
London, SW1A 2BQ

Published 3 June 2019