Open consultation
Call for evidence: the operation of Insurance Premium Tax
Consultation description
This call for evidence discusses the operation of Insurance Premium Tax and explains what information you can share to help HMRC with its review of the tax.
The call for evidence publication explains how you can provide responses.
Documents
Ways to respond
Email to:
operationofIPT@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk
Write to:
Russell Langford-Smith
HM Revenue and Customs
Deductions and Financial Services Team
100 Parliament Street
London, SW1A 2BQ
Published 3 June 2019