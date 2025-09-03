Banning the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children
Applies to England
Consultation description
This consultation seeks views on banning the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under the age of 16 years (that is, children aged 15 years and under). This includes proposals on:
- the minimum age of sale for high-caffeine energy drinks
- the products and businesses in scope of the ban
- how the ban will apply in vending machines
- the length of time that businesses and enforcement authorities need to implement the ban
- how the ban would be enforced
The proposed ban would apply in England only, since policy relating to high-caffeine energy drinks is a devolved matter.
The consultation document outlines the background on high-caffeine energy drinks and why government is concerned about children consuming them.
The consultation impact assessment sets out our provisional assessment of the impact of the proposals.