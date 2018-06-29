Consultation outcome
Armed forces pension consultation regarding amendments to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
Ministry of Defence received 3 responses to its consultation regarding 2 amendments to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015. This summary provides an overview of the key themes raised by the responses.
Original consultation
Consultation description
The Ministry of Defence is consulting on proposed amendments to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015, which will ensure the good conduct of the scheme for its members. This consultation applies to the UK armed forces.
The government will consult the list of stakeholders identified in Annex A in the consultation document, but also welcomes any comments or views on the proposals set out in this document from other interested parties.
Documents
Published 29 June 2018
Last updated 26 September 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 26 September 2018 + show all updates
- Added consultation response.
- Added the Armed Forces Pension Consultation regarding Amendments to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2015 document.
- First published.