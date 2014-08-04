Collection
SCE provides schools and educational support for children of the UK armed forces, Ministry of Defence personnel and MOD sponsored organisations stationed overseas.
SCE is part of the MOD Directorate Children and Young People together with the Children’s Education Advisory Service
SCE schools
SCE has schools Germany, Cyprus, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Falkland Islands, Italy and the Netherlands. See list of SCE school websites.
For ROW school holidays please check directly on each school’s website:
- SHAPE International School
- AFNORTH International School
- British Forces School Naples - requires parentzone login
- Hornbill school
- Mount Pleasant Primary School
SCE school admissions
SCE school admissions pack
SCE prospectus
King’s Vocational Hub prospectus
Moving schools
Service Pupils moving between schools: guidance
Moving schools pack: service family guide
Mobility cycle: guidance for children of service personnel moving schools
SCE: school websites
Pupil and family information
The Department for Education SEN code of practice can be found here
Education other than at school
SCE exclusion from school guidance
Pupil and Family Services
MOD assessment of supportability overseas (MASO)
Videos
Videos on the topics of bereavement, deployment, on the move, challenging behaviour and safeguarding children.
SCE videos
School governance
SCE school polices
