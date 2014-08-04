  1. Home
  2. Defence and armed forces
  3. Support services for military and defence personnel and their families

Collection

Service Children's Education

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Support services for military and defence personnel and their families
First published:
4 August 2014
Last updated:
8 February 2017, see all updates

SCE provides schools and educational support for children of the UK armed forces, Ministry of Defence personnel and MOD sponsored organisations stationed overseas.

SCE is part of the MOD Directorate Children and Young People together with the Children’s Education Advisory Service

SCE schools

SCE has schools Germany, Cyprus, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Falkland Islands, Italy and the Netherlands. See list of SCE school websites.

For ROW school holidays please check directly on each school’s website:

For all HQ Business Support (BS) matters

Please contact DCYP-DCYP-Mailbox@mod.uk

SCE school admissions

  1. SCE school admissions pack

    • Guidance

SCE prospectus

  1. King’s Vocational Hub prospectus

    • Guidance

Moving schools

  1. Service Pupils moving between schools: guidance

    • Guidance

  2. Moving schools pack: service family guide

    • Guidance

  3. Mobility cycle: guidance for children of service personnel moving schools

    • Guidance

  4. SCE: school websites

    • Guidance

Pupil and family information

The Department for Education SEN code of practice can be found here

  1. Education other than at school

    • Guidance

  2. SCE exclusion from school guidance

    • Guidance

  3. Pupil and Family Services

    • Guidance

  4. MOD assessment of supportability overseas (MASO)

    • Guidance

Videos

Videos on the topics of bereavement, deployment, on the move, challenging behaviour and safeguarding children.

  1. SCE videos

    • Guidance

School governance

  1. SCE school polices

    • Guidance

Document information

Published: 4 August 2014

Updated: 8 February 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added service pupils moving between schools: guidance
  2. Updated links to school calendars, removed out of date content.
  3. Added MOD assessment of supportability overseas (MASO).
  4. Added SCE admissions pack.
  5. Added a link to Staffordshire County Council which has advice on School admissions for families relocating to Stafford during the Summer of 2015 under the Borona Project.
  6. Added videos
  7. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: Support services for military and defence personnel and their families