Thank you for your interest in the Aged Veterans Fund, which has £30 million available over 5 years. It is funding projects that support non-core health, wellbeing and social care needs for older veterans (born before 1 January 1950), including surviving World War 2 veterans, those who undertook National Service and other voluntary enlisted veterans who may need some focused support in relation to their health and social care needs.

The type of projects we are funding includes:

practical support and companionship to improve older veterans wellbeing

the provision of services to assist individuals in the completion of personal paperwork

projects to build or enhance access to centres where elderly veterans can meet and avoid isolation

the promotion of education of aged veterans needs

The Aged Veterans Fund is now closed for applications. News on our second round of awards will be available early in April 2017.

If you have any queries then do please contact us by email at covenant-grantteammailbox@mod.uk