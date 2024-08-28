Strategic Defence Review 2024: call for evidence

The UK faces threats that are growing and diversifying: war in Europe; conflict in the Middle East; states across the world that are increasingly acting in ways that challenge regional and global stability as well as our values and interests; terrorist groups; hybrid attacks; and instability caused by climate change.

Therefore, on 16 July 2024, the Prime Minister launched a Strategic Defence Review (SDR) to ensure the United Kingdom is both secure at home and strong abroad – now and for the years to come.

It is to be Britain’s review – not just the Government’s – so will consult serving military, veterans, MPs of all parties, industry, and academia.

The SDR will be headed by three external Reviewers in a first-of-its-kind for UK defence:

Lord Robertson - Former Defence Secretary and NATO Secretary General (Review lead)

Dr Fiona Hill CMG - Foreign policy expert and former US presidential advisor

General Sir Richard Barrons – Former Commander Joint Forces Command and former Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff

This call for views sets out specific propositions to be answered that will help our team of reviewers. You are invited to provide responses to each of the propositions in the portal link no later than 30 September 2024. You will be allowed to submit up to 500 words per proposition. This should be submitted through this portal only. Please note you cannot submit a response more than once.

The Reviewers will report regularly on progress to the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of State for Defence and will make their final report to the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the Defence Secretary – with recommendations – in the first half of 2025.

Important Information