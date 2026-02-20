Review of MOD legislation governing autonomous systems

The Prime Minister has set a target to reduce administrative costs of regulation to business by 25%, which is being driven forward across Government as part of the Regulation Action Plan.

Regulation in defence can benefit from enhanced flexibility compared to other parts of the economy, but is also characterised by complexity where there are overlaps between civilian and military regulation.

The Defence Industrial Strategy recognised the need to have a regulatory system fit for the current era of threat, one that is as permissive and simple as possible, removing barriers limiting faster delivery, scale up, and innovation at wartime pace.

MOD is launching a call for evidence seeking stakeholders’ experiences and experts’ views to inform a review of the regulatory environment in defence, with an initial focus on uncrewed and autonomous systems.