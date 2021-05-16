Find a coronavirus (COVID-19) travel test provider if you're arriving in England

Find where you can get the COVID-19 tests you need to take if you’re arriving in England from abroad.

You must book your tests before you travel and leave enough time for them to be delivered to your address in England.

Who this service is for

You need to use this if you’ve been in a country or territory on the green or amber list 10 days before you arrive in England.

Do not use this service if you’ve been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England. You must book a quarantine hotel and test package if you’ve come from a red list country.

Check which countries are on the green, amber and red lists and when you need to take the tests.

You’ll also need to take a test before you depart for England.

Find a test provider

You can compare and choose a test provider based on cost, turnaround time, and whether they are available in your region.

The government does not endorse or recommend any specific test provider - you should do your own research about them and their terms and conditions.