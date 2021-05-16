Find a coronavirus (COVID-19) travel test provider if you're arriving in England
Find where you can get the COVID-19 tests you need to take if you’re arriving in England from abroad.
You must book your tests before you travel and leave enough time for them to be delivered to your address in England.
Who this service is for
You need to use this if you’ve been in a country or territory on the green or amber list 10 days before you arrive in England.
Do not use this service if you’ve been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England. You must book a quarantine hotel and test package if you’ve come from a red list country.
Check which countries are on the green, amber and red lists and when you need to take the tests.
You’ll also need to take a test before you depart for England.
Find a test provider
You can compare and choose a test provider based on cost, turnaround time, and whether they are available in your region.
The government does not endorse or recommend any specific test provider - you should do your own research about them and their terms and conditions.
What you need to know
If you’re arriving in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland
There are different rules. Find out what you need to do:
- if you’re travelling to Scotland
- if you’re travelling to Wales
- if you’re travelling to Northern Ireland
Tests to see if you can end quarantine early
If you’ve been in a country or territory on the amber list, you can choose to take an additional test to see if you can end quarantine early using the Test to Release scheme.
You can use this service to find Test to Release providers.
Tests if you’re leaving England
There is a different way to get tests if you need proof of a negative test result to enter another country.
If you’ve ordered tests and there’s a problem
Contact your test provider to get help with the tests you have ordered. For example, if they have not arrived or you do not have your results.
Give feedback on a test provider to the government. The government cannot help with problems with your tests.