Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in June 2023

Letters

In June 2023, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In June 2023, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Tricodent Limited (supplier), Medical Oxygen B.P (MEDIGAS OXYGEN B.P), EL (23)A/20. Issued 6 June 2023. The MHRA has been made aware that falsified medical oxygen has been provided to several dental practices across the UK. The source of the supply has been identified as batches provided by Tricodent Limited. Stop using the product immediately and quarantine all remaining stock. Authorised and licensed suppliers can offer advice regarding disposal of falsified cylinders, do not return cylinders to Tricodent Limited.

National Patient Safety Alert: Potential risk of underdosing with calcium gluconate in severe hyperkalemia (NatPSA/2023/007/MHRA)

On 27 June 2023, we issued a National Patient Safety Alert to support organisations to update local policies and guidelines for the treatment of severe hyperkalaemia in adults.

We also published a Drug Safety Update article in June 2023 with further information.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 16, issue 12: July 2023: 3.