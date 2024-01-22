Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in December 2023

Letters

In December 2023, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In December 2023, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Strandhaven Ltd t/a Somex Pharma, Tramadol Hydrochloride 50mg Capsules, Hard, EL (23)A/41. Issued on 6 December 2023. Strandhaven Limited t/a Somex Pharma has informed the MHRA regarding an error with the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) that have been packed in the listed batches of Tramadol Hydrochloride 50mg Capsules, Hard. The PIL does not include the most up to date safety information for drug interaction of antidepressants with Tramadol, sleep-related breathing disorders, adrenal insufficiency, hiccups, and serotonin syndrome, and the need to seek medical advice if they occur.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Strandhaven Ltd t/a Somex Pharma, Clarithromycin 250mg and 500mg film-coated tablets, EL (23)A/42. Issued 6 December 2023. Strandhaven Limited t/a Somex Pharma has informed the MHRA regarding an error with the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) that have been packed in the listed batches of Clarithromycin 250mg and 500mg film-coated tablets. The PIL does not include the most up to date safety information.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Atnahs Pharma UK Limited, Clobazam Atnahs 5mg/5ml and 10mg/5ml Oral Suspension, EL(23)A/43. Issued 13 December 2023. Atnahs Pharma UK Ltd has informed the MHRA that the batches of Clobazam Atnahs 5mg/5ml and 10mg/5ml Oral Suspension listed in this notification do not contain the most up to date safety information. The Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) and the Patient Information Leaflets (PIL) present in the pack are missing significant information. This is in relation to the use of the product in children (contraindicated), pregnancy, depression, drug dependence, numerous interactions and adverse effects which are missing from the PIL present in the pack and in the SmPC.

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Biocon Pharma UK Ltd., Posaconazole Biocon 100mg Gastro-resistant Tablets, EL(23)A/44. Issued 14 December 2023. Biocon Pharma UK Limited are recalling a specific of batch Posaconazole 100mg Gastro-resistant Tablets due to an out of trend result for unspecified impurities during testing for stability. The batch is likely to be out of specification before the expiry date and therefore the batch is being recalled as precautionary measure.

