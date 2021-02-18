Letters and drug alerts sent to healthcare professionals in January 2021

Letters

In January 2021, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

For letters relating to medicines with a centralised European license with respect to Northern Ireland, see the European Medicines Agency website.

Drug alerts

Company led medicines recall: Instanyl 100mcg nasal spray solution (EU/1/09/531/015). Issued 18 January 2021. A single batch of Instanyl 100mcg nasal spray solution is being recalled due to cracked vials identified during bulk inspection and release testing. There is a low potential for cracking of the glass vials and consequent microbial contamination and the batch is being recalled as a precautionary measure. Remaining stock of these batches should be quarantined and returned for replacement stock where available.

Company led medicines recall: Respreeza 1,000 mg powder and solvent for solution for infusion (EU/1/15/1006/001). Issued 20 January 2021. Specific batches of Respreeza 1,000mg powder and solvent for infusion have been identified to be at risk of microbial contamination due to failure of HEPA filters at the manufacturing site. All remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 14, issue 7: February: 6.