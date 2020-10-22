Flucytosine (Ancotil): new contraindication in patients with DPD deficiency

Advice for healthcare professionals: flucytosine should not be used in patients with known complete dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD) deficiency due to the risk of life-threatening toxicity

patients with a partial DPD deficiency are also at increased risk of severe toxicity

do not delay antimycotic therapy with flucytosine for pre-treatment testing of DPD deficiency; however, consider determination of DPD activity if drug toxicity is confirmed or suspected

in cases of drug toxicity, consider stopping treatment with flucytosine

New recommendations following review

Flucytosine is an antifungal drug authorised to treat systemic yeast and fungal infections. It is typically used in combination with amphotericin to treat cryptococcal meningitis, severe systemic candidiasis, and other long-standing fungal infections. Flucytosine is a 5-fluorouracil prodrug, and systemic exposure of 5-fluorouracil has been observed in patients treated with flucytosine.

Following a European review of fluorouracil and related medicines, treatment with flucytosine is now contraindicated in patients with known complete DPD deficiency. A letter has been sent to healthcare professionals to inform of this new contraindication.

In order to avoid a delay in starting antimycotic therapy, testing for DPD deficiency is not required before treatment with flucytosine. However, determination of DPD activity should be considered when there is a confirmed or suspected drug toxicity. In case of suspected drug toxicity, consideration should be given to stopping treatment with flucytosine.

For recommendations for oncological medicines in which screening patients for DPD deficiency before treatment is recommended, see recommendation to identify patients at increased risk of severe and fatal toxicity.

About DPD deficiency

DPD activity is rate limiting in the catabolism of 5-fluorouracil. Patients with DPD deficiency who are treated with systemic 5-fluorouracil or its prodrugs are therefore at increased risk of toxicity, including, for example, stomatitis, diarrhoea, mucosal inflammation, neutropenia, and neurotoxicity.

Patients with known complete DPD deficiency are at higher risk of developing life-threatening toxicity and must not be treated with flucytosine. In patients with partial DPD deficiency, the risk of severe drug toxicity is increased, with the level of toxicity correlating with the extent of DPD deficiency.

The majority of data on the frequency of DPD deficiency are in Caucasian people. The European review considered that complete DPD deficiency is rare (0.01–0.5% of Caucasian people). Partial DPD deficiency is estimated to affect 3–9% of Caucasian people.

