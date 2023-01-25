Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration Systems: report adverse incidents on a Yellow Card

Advice for healthcare professionals: be alert for potential errors occurring when using Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration Systems (ePMAS) which may lead to patient harm, especially errors involving the dosing of medicines or vaccines

ePMAS and other software, apps and artificial intelligence intended to be used for a medical purpose are likely to be medical devices and any adverse incidents involving these devices should be reported to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme

use the new digital Yellow Card report form to inform us about adverse incidents involving software as a medical device

Background

The term ‘medical device’ covers a broad range of products that are used in healthcare for the diagnosis, prevention, monitoring or treatment of illness or disability.

Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration Systems (ePMAS) are used widely across the UK healthcare system and may qualify as medical devices. Where necessary, they should be CE or UKCA marked to demonstrate conformity with the UK Medical Device Regulations (2002).

The MHRA has been undertaking work with manufacturers of these ePMAS devices following the publication of the Healthcare Safety Investigations Board (HSIB) report on weight-based medication errors in children. This review was conducted following a case in which a child received a 10-times overdose of an anticoagulant medicine due to errors in the prescription, dispensing and administration processes. The HSIB noted that, although ePMAS are considered an effective way to reduce medication errors they may cause new technology-related errors.

We ask for any potential errors with ePMAS to be reported to us, to help us work with manufacturers to reduce these risks.

Report incidents on a Yellow Card

ePMAS products and other software, apps and Artificial Intelligence intended to be used for a medical purpose are likely to be medical devices. The MHRA has developed a version of the digital Yellow Card report form for suspected adverse incidents involving software as a medical device. Please select ‘standalone software and medical device apps’ in the drop-down menu to access the software medical device form.

There are specific arrangements for healthcare professionals to follow in each of the devolved administrations.

Healthcare professionals should report incidents to:

in England and Wales to the Yellow Card scheme or via the Yellow Card app

in Scotland to NHS National Services Scotland online incident reporting system and their local incident recording system

in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre and their local incident recording system

Healthcare professionals should continue to report suspected adverse drug reactions to the Yellow Card scheme. Patients and caregivers can also report suspected adverse drug reactions and medical device incidents directly to the Yellow Card scheme.

