COVID-19 antivirals: reporting to the UK COVID-19 Antivirals Pregnancy Registry

Advice for healthcare professionals: the UK COVID-19 Antivirals Pregnancy Registry is being operated by the MHRA in collaboration with the UK Teratology Information Service (UKTIS) to collect information about exposures to COVID-19 antivirals in pregnancy and enable follow-up of any reported pregnancies; the registry is also collecting information on outcomes for pregnancies where conception occurred during or shortly after paternal exposure to antiviral treatment

to report to the registry, telephone: 0344 892 0909 (available 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays) – for more information see the UKTIS website

healthcare professionals in England, Scotland, and Wales (as well as patients and their partners) can report an exposure to a COVID-19 antiviral during pregnancy or around the time of conception, or of partners on a COVID-19 antiviral around the time of conception

in Northern Ireland, healthcare professionals cannot currently report on behalf of a pregnant women or their partner, but should encourage them to self-report using the same contact details

since an exposure may occur in very early pregnancy before pregnancy is recognised, we ask healthcare professionals to report (or to encourage patients to self-report), even if some time has passed since the end of their COVID-19 antiviral treatment.

This registry is not relevant to pregnancy exposure or outcomes associated with COVID-19 vaccines. For information about the use of COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy see guide on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy and breastfeeding.

COVID-19 antiviral medicines

The oral antiviral medicines molnupiravir (Lagevrio▼) and the combination of PF-07321332 (nirmatrelvir) plus ritonavir (Paxlovid▼) have been authorised for use in people aged 18 years and older who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Such risk factors include obesity, older age (older than 60 years), diabetes mellitus, or heart disease. See Summary of Product Characteristics for Lagevrio▼ and Paxlovid▼.

The intravenous antiviral remdesivir (Veklury ▼) is authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 to 18 years and weighing at least 40 kg) with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen (low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at start of treatment). It is also authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 antivirals are new medicines, their safety during pregnancy is not yet understood. Studies of molnupiravir in animals have shown some evidence of reproductive toxicity (harmful effects to the unborn animal); the implications of these data for safety in human pregnancy are not yet known. Animal studies have not shown harm from PF-07321332 or remdesivir, however, human pregnancy data are lacking and a cautious approach to their use is advocated.

Information on effective and safe use, including guidance on contraception, is available in the product information for:

Information for patients about COVID-19 antivirals is also available from other clinical resources or from resources such as UKTIS Bumps and the NHS website.

The UK COVID-19 Antivirals Pregnancy Registry

The UK COVID-19 Antivirals Pregnancy Registry aims to collect information about exposures to COVID-19 antivirals during or shortly before pregnancy. The registry is also collecting information on outcomes for pregnancies where conception occurred during or shortly after paternal exposure to COVID-19 antiviral treatment. It is hoped that the information collected by the registry will allow the MHRA, UKTIS, and healthcare providers to evaluate the outcomes of exposures to COVID-19 antivirals in and around pregnancy.

The route for reporting of relevant exposures into the registry is being supported by the UK Teratology Information Service (UKTIS), on behalf of the MHRA. UKTIS is part of the Newcastle National Poisons Information Service and routinely collect information about medicines in pregnancy to better understand the effects medicines can have on unborn babies.

How to report a pregnancy exposed to a new COVID-19 antiviral

To report an exposed pregnancy to UKTIS, telephone: 0344 892 0909 (available 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays).

Patients in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland) can directly report to the registry if they used a COVID-19 antiviral medication when they were pregnant, shortly before pregnancy, or around the time their partner conceived.

Healthcare professionals in England, Scotland, and Wales can report exposures on behalf of pregnant patients or their partners.

In Northern Ireland, healthcare professionals cannot currently report on behalf of a patient but should encourage pregnant patients or their partners to self-report to the registry using the same details.

More information is available on the UKTIS Registry website. The website includes details on privacy and follow-up.

Report suspected adverse drug reactions via a Yellow Card

All other suspected adverse drug reactions should be reported to the Yellow Card scheme.

Report suspected side effects to medicines, vaccines, medical device and test kit incidents used in coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and treatment using the dedicated Coronavirus Yellow Card reporting site or the Yellow Card app. See the MHRA website for the latest information on medicines and vaccines for COVID-19.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 15, issue 7: February 2022: 1.