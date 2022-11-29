Consultation with healthcare professionals: please complete our consultation to help influence how we communicate with you

What healthcare professionals can do to get involved and influence how the MHRA engages with them we are consulting a wide range of healthcare professionals with a view to transforming how we engage and work together on our common goal of greater patient safety – access the consultation here

we want to ensure that healthcare professionals are receiving actionable information and guidance on safe use of medicines and medical devices that they can take into their working practice, providing timely advice to patients

tell us how we can improve our engagement – your feedback will help us to develop a new approach, improving how safety information and reporting systems are communicated and used and maximising our impact on patient safety

views shared during the consultation will support healthcare professionals to deliver the best care to patients

we encourage you to take part and talk to your colleagues about supporting this important consultation

About the consultation

Healthcare professionals and their professional bodies have a unique opportunity to share their views and influence the MHRA’s safety communications and safety reporting systems – access the consultation here.

The consultation is enabling healthcare professionals across the UK to have their say on how they wish to receive vital safety information, how they’d like to be engaged, and to feedback on the Yellow Card safety reporting system.

General practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, midwives, specialty care doctors, technicians and other registered medical professionals, including professional bodies and Royal Colleges, are asked to provide views on four key areas. These are: safety reporting systems; MHRA advice and regulatory decisions; awareness and understanding of the MHRA’s safety role; and how easy it is for healthcare professionals to share their views and expertise with the Agency.

Read more in our press release.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 16, issue 4: November 2022: 2.