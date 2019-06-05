Dementia Assessment and Referral March 2019

This section of the website provides information on Dementia Assessment and Referral data collection which has been made mandatory since April 2013 for all NHS funded trusts providing acute services.

This data collection reports on the number and proportion of patients aged 75 and over admitted as an emergency for more than 72 hours who have been identified as potentially having dementia, who are appropriately assessed and, where appropriate, referred on to specialist services in England.

