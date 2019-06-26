National Statistics

Collection rates for Council Tax and non-domestic rates in England, 2018 to 2019

Statistics showing collection rates and receipts for Council Tax and non-domestic rates in England.

Published 26 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Applies to:
England

Documents

Collection rates for Council Tax and non-domestic rates in England, 2018 to 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-4098-5477-7 PDF, 358KB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Table 1: receipts of Council Tax and non-domestic rates collected irrespective of the year to which it relates, 2014-15 to 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 15.4KB

Table 2: Council Tax collection rates, England : 2014-15 to 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 14.2KB

Table 3: non-domestic rates - collection rates, 2014-15 to 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.9KB

Table 4: Council Tax and non-domestic rates - amount collected by class, 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 15.5KB

Table 5: Council Tax and non-domestic rates - amount collected in year, 2014-15 to 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.8KB

Table 6: Council Tax and non-domestic rates - collection amounts and rates, 2017-18 and 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 91.1KB

Table 7: Council Tax arrears and write-offs, 2014-15 to 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 106KB

Table 8: non-domestic rates arrears and write-offs, 2014-15 to 2018-19

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 106KB

Quarterly return of Council Tax and non-domestic rates QRC4, 2018 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 295KB

Details

This release provides information on the collection rates and the receipts of Council Tax and non-domestic rates by local authorities for the financial year 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.

View live tables showing quarterly receipts of both Council Tax and non-domestic rates and numbers of local Council Tax support claimants at local authority level.

