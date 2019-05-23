Official Statistics
Bed availability and occupancy data for Q4 2018/19
The KH03 is a quarterly collection from all NHS organisations that operate beds, open overnight or day only.
It collects the total number of available bed days and the total number of occupied bed days by consultant main specialty.
Data for this collection is available back to 2000-01.
Prior to 2010-11 the KH03 was an annual return collecting beds by ward classification. It also included data on Residential Care beds.
Published 23 May 2019