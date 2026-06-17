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Official statistics announcement

Working and workless households in the UK: July to September 2026

The economic status of households in the UK and the people living in them, where at least one person is aged 16 to 64 years. Taken from the Labour Force Survey.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
17 June 2026
Last updated
17 June 2026
Release date:
2 December 2029 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 December 2029 9:30am