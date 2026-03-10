Official statistics announcement

Working and workless households in the UK: April to June 2026

The economic status of households in the UK and the people living in them, where at least one person is aged 16 to 64 years. Taken from the Labour Force Survey.

Office for National Statistics
10 March 2026
10 March 2026
2 September 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
