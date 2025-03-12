Working and workless households in the UK: April to June 2025
The economic status of households in the UK and the people living in them, where at least one person is aged 16 to 64 years. Taken from the Labour Force Survey.
The economic status of households in the UK and the people living in them, where at least one person is aged 16 to 64 years. Taken from the Labour Force Survey.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).