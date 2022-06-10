Official statistics announcement

Woodland habitat, natural capital accounts, UK: 2022

Natural capital accounts containing information on ecosystem services for woodlands in the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
10 June 2022
Last updated
10 June 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
15 December 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 15 December 2022 9:30am