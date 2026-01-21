Official statistics announcement

Winter Mortality 2024/25 (Northern Ireland)

The expected number of deaths is a 4 month average of the number of non-winter deaths: deaths in the two four month periods which precede winter (August to November) and follow winter (April to July).

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
21 January 2026
Last updated
21 January 2026
Release date:
February 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in February 2026