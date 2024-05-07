Official statistics announcement

Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study: estimates of infection hospitalisation and fatality risk, and presenteeism due to respiratory infections

Modelled estimates of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection hospitalisation risk (IHR) and the infection fatality risk (IFR) in England, as well as an analysis of those attending work while sick with a self-reported respiratory illness (presenteeism) in England and Scotland over winter 2023 to 2024. Joint study with the Office for National Statistics.

From:
Office for National Statistics and UK Health Security Agency
Published
7 May 2024
Last updated
28 May 2024
Release date:
30 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
