Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study: Estimates of Epidemiological Characteristics, 21 December 2023
Modelled proportion of the population (prevalence) currently infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and incidence of new infections of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) with data collected from citizens in England and Scotland, including regional and age breakdowns and corresponding confidence intervals. Based on responses from the Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study to deliver real-time information to help assess the effects of COVID-19 on the lives of individuals and the community, and help understand the potential winter pressures on our health services. The study has been launched jointly by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with data collected via online questionnaire completion and self-reported lateral flow device (LFD) results from previous participants of the COVID-19 Infection Survey. The data tables are intended to be published fortnightly, but will become weekly if necessary, based on the scale and pattern of infections.