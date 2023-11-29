Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study: Estimates of Epidemiological Characteristics, 14 March 2024
Modelled proportion of the population (prevalence) currently infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and other key epidemiological metrics as the study progresses. This data is collected from citizens in England and Scotland and will include regional and age breakdowns. The study has been launched jointly by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with data collected via online questionnaire completion and self-reported lateral flow device (LFD) results from previous participants of the COVID-19 Infection Survey.