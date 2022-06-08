Wider Impacts of COVID-19 on Health (WICH) monitoring tool: March 2023 update
The WICH tool presents a number of metrics across a broad range of themes, such as social determinants of health, behavioural risk factors and mortality, to enable users to assess the indirect impacts of COVID-19 on health. Where possible data are presented by age, sex, ethnicity, deprivation and other inequality breakdowns. The tool will enable stakeholders to: monitor changes over time or against an agreed point in time, make timely informed decisions, intervene early to mitigate against poor outcomes and understand the wider context on population health.