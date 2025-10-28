What is international migration and how do we measure it?
Explainer article on what our long-term international migration statistics cover and how we are adapting our methods to react to world events and changing trends.
Explainer article on what our long-term international migration statistics cover and how we are adapting our methods to react to world events and changing trends.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).