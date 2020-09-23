Official statistics announcement

Volunteering by adults in Northern Ireland, 2019/20

An annual publication containing survey results on volunteering by adults in Northern Ireland.

Published 23 September 2020
Last updated 23 September 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
22 October 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 October 2020 9:30am