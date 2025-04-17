Uncovering hidden innovators
As part of the redevelopment of our Statistics on Research and Development carried out by businesses, we have carried out research to identify the Hidden Innovators in the UK economy. This research brings together for the first time, several administrative and new big data sources on R&D public funding, tax credit, innovation support, and several innovation output measures for the population of firms in the UK. This analysis gives the opportunity to uncover hidden innovators that may not have been identified through traditional means, shedding a light on innovation activity of neglected segments of the business population, such as SMEs, low-tech, services, and rural enterprises. This research can help inform the development of both statistics and policy in the research and development and innovation space.