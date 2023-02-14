Official statistics announcement

UK trade, quarterly goods and services: October to December 2022

Quarterly estimates of total trade, trade in goods, and trade in services by country.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
14 February 2023
Last updated
14 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
27 April 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 April 2023 9:30am