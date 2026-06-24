UK trade in services by industry, country and service type, 2016 to 2024
Breakdown of exports and imports of UK trade in services by industry, country and service type on a balance of payments basis. Data are subject to disclosure control.
Breakdown of exports and imports of UK trade in services by industry, country and service type on a balance of payments basis. Data are subject to disclosure control.
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