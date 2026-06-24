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Official statistics announcement

UK trade in services by industry, country and service type, 2016 to 2024

Breakdown of exports and imports of UK trade in services by industry, country and service type on a balance of payments basis. Data are subject to disclosure control.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
24 June 2026
Last updated
24 June 2026
Release date:
24 November 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 November 2026 9:30am