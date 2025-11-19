Official statistics announcement

UK trade flows of containerised products through global maritime passages: 2020 to 2024

Estimates of the UK trade flows of containerised products through five global maritime passages between January 2020 and December 2024. Ship position data and bill of lading information detailing goods type, quantity, and shipment origins and destinations were used for the analysis. The analysed passages are: the Strait of Dover, Suez Canal, Strait of Hormuz, Cape of Good Hope and Taiwan Strait. These are official statistics in development.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
19 November 2025
Last updated
19 November 2025
Release date:
8 December 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 8 December 2025 9:30am