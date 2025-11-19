UK trade flows of containerised products through global maritime passages: 2020 to 2024
Estimates of the UK trade flows of containerised products through five global maritime passages between January 2020 and December 2024. Ship position data and bill of lading information detailing goods type, quantity, and shipment origins and destinations were used for the analysis. The analysed passages are: the Strait of Dover, Suez Canal, Strait of Hormuz, Cape of Good Hope and Taiwan Strait. These are official statistics in development.