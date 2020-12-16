Official statistics announcement UK trade: February 2021

Total value of UK exports and imports of goods and services by current price, chained volume measures and implied deflators. As the end of the transition period for the UK leaving the EU approaches, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recognises that this will change how data collection and processing is carried out for our trade data. We are working to ensure that our data reflects only changes in economic trends and not any changes in processing methods. Taking this into consideration, we have made the decision to make some small delays to some of our publications in 2021, ensuring that we have adequate time to quality assure our estimates. The February releases of UK trade, Monthly GDP, Quarterly GDP, Index of Production, Index of Services and Construction will now be published on 12 February 2021 rather than on the 10 February 2021 as originally planned. The April releases of UK trade, Monthly GDP, Index of Production, Index of Services and Construction will now be published on 13 April 2021 rather than on the 12 April 2021 as originally planned.