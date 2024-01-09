National statistics announcement

UK input‐output analytical tables - industry by industry: 2020

Includes industry by industry and further analysis tables derived from the annual Supply and Use Tables (SUTs) for 2020. These tables are consistent with the 2023 editions of the UK National Accounts Blue Book and the UK Balance of Payments Pink Book. The input‐output table describes how products (and primary inputs) are used to produce further products and satisfy final use. The input‐output table and its derivative outputs collectively form the Input Output Analytical Tables (IOATs).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
9 January 2024
Last updated
9 January 2024 — See all updates
Release date:
9 February 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 February 2024 9:30am