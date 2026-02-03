Accredited official statistics announcement

UK Balance of Payments, The Pink Book: 2026

An annual review of cross-border transactions on the UK’s balance of payments, including the current account, financial account, and the international investment stock position.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
3 February 2026
Last updated
3 February 2026
Release date:
30 October 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 October 2026 9:30am