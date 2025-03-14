UK Balance of Payments, The Pink Book: 2025
Balances between inward and outward transactions, providing a net flow of transactions between UK residents and the rest of the world and reports on how that flow is funded.
Balances between inward and outward transactions, providing a net flow of transactions between UK residents and the rest of the world and reports on how that flow is funded.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).