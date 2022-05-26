Official statistics announcement

Trends in the financial flows of the UK banking sector through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

During an economic crisis, the banking sector’s role in providing credit becomes more important. Our analysis presents the trends in financial flows (such as loans and deposits) of the UK banking sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. We provide key insights into the functioning of the UK banking sector including the role of Covid-19 financial policy response, and how this compared to the global financial crisis.

