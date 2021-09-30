Official statistics announcement

Transition to net zero: the low emissions vehicles (LEV) sector

Analysis of the Low Emissions Vehicles (LEV) sector.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
30 September 2021
Last updated
30 September 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
25 October 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 October 2021 9:30am