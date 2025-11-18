Official statistics announcement

Telecoms and Pay-TV Complaints Q4 2025

Quarterly ranking of all major (>1.5% market share) providers for Broadband, Landline, Mobile Pay-Monthly and Pay-TV according to their rate of complaints (complaints per 100,000 subscribers).

From:
Ofcom
Published
18 November 2025
Last updated
24 March 2026
Release date:
11 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 11 May 2026 9:30am