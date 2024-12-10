Official statistics announcement

Telecoms and Pay-TV Complaints Q4 2024

Quarterly ranking of all major (>1.5% market share) providers for Broadband, Landline, Mobile Pay-Monthly and Pay-TV according to their rate of complaints (complaints per 100,000 subscribers)

Ofcom
10 December 2024
20 February 2025
Release date:
1 May 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 1 May 2025 9:30am