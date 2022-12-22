Official statistics announcement

Telecoms and Pay-TV Complaints Q4 2022

Data showing Ofcom complaint volumes per 100,000 subscribers

From:
Ofcom
Published
22 December 2022
Last updated
30 March 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
27 April 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 April 2023 9:30am