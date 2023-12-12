Official statistics announcement

Telecoms and Pay-TV Complaints Q2 2024

Quarterly ranking of all major (>1.5% market share) providers for Broadband, Landline, Mobile Pay-Monthly and Pay-TV according to their rate of complaints (complaints per 100,000 subscribers)

From:
Ofcom
Published
12 December 2023
Last updated
25 October 2024
Release date:
November 2024 (provisional)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
31 October 2024 9:30am
Reason for change:
This publication has been delayed due to changes in methodology and will be published in November 2024.
These statistics will be released in November 2024