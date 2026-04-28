Official statistics announcement

Telecoms and Pay-TV Complaints Q1 2026

Quarterly ranking of all major (>1.5% market share) providers for Broadband, Landline, Mobile Pay-Monthly and Pay-TV according to their rate of complaints (complaints per 100,000 subscribers).

From:
Ofcom
Published
28 April 2026
Release date:
August 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in August 2026