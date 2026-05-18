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Accredited official statistics announcement

Teacher workforce statistics in grant-aided schools, 2025 to 2026

An analysis of the latest annual data collections relating to teacher numbers and pupil: teacher ratios in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2025 to 2026

From:
Department of Education (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
18 May 2026
Last updated
18 May 2026
Release date:
June to July 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between June and July 2026