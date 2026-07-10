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Official statistics announcement

Teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution, 2026 to 2027 (academic year)

Analysis of teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2026 to 2027 (academic year)

From:
Department of Education (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
10 July 2026
Last updated
10 July 2026
Release date:
June to July 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between June and July 2027