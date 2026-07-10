Teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution, 2026 to 2027 (academic year)
Analysis of teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2026 to 2027 (academic year)
Analysis of teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2026 to 2027 (academic year)
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