Official statistics announcement

Surveillance of MRSA, MSSA and Gram-negative bacteraemia and C. difficile infection among independent sector providers: experimental statistics, April 2025 to March 2026

Surveillance of healthcare-associated infections (HCAI); MRSA, MSSA and Gram-negative bacteremia (Escherichia coli (E.coli), Pseudomonas aeruginosa ( P. aeruginosa), Klebsiella species ( Klebsiella spp.), and Clostridioides difficile ( C.difficile) infection among Independent Sector providers. Experimental statistics for the period April 2024 to March 2025.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
25 March 2025
Last updated
19 January 2026
Proposed release:
6 October 2026 9:30am
Cancellation date:
19 January 2026 4:38pm

Statistics release cancelled

Report was announced in error as the publication is no longer official statistics in development, but has been recategorised as management information since 2025.