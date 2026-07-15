Surveillance of bloodstream infections in intensive care units, England: 2025
Annual report and data tables showing how often bloodstream infections occur in critical care in England, the microbes that cause them, and linked factors.
Annual report and data tables showing how often bloodstream infections occur in critical care in England, the microbes that cause them, and linked factors.
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