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Official statistics announcement

Surveillance of bloodstream infections in intensive care units, England: 2025

Annual report and data tables showing how often bloodstream infections occur in critical care in England, the microbes that cause them, and linked factors.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published:
15 July 2026
Release date:
26 November 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 26 November 2026 9:30am